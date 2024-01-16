Garsoorihii ugy horeeyey ee qabta ciyaar Caalami ah

16th January 2024  admin  Category :

Cumar Cabdiqaadir Cartan ayaa caawa garsoore ka ahaa ciyaartii dhex martayi dalalka Namibia iyo ay Tunisia oo ku wada ciyaaray garoonka lAmadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.Wxayna guushu raacday Nanibia Cumar waxa uu noqonayaa Soomaaligii ugu horreeyay ee garsoora ciyaar caalami ah.\

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*