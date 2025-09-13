Dhowr iyo sodon saac waa ducaysanayey

13th September 2025  admin  Category :

Waxen ku ducaysanayey inaanu noqon Qof Cadaan ah oo u dhashay gobolkayaga

Gudoomiyaha Gobolka Utah Spencer Cox, oo sheegay inuu ku ducaysanayet dhowr iyo sodon saacadood in qofkii gaystay dilkii xag jirkii Charlie Kirk ee dhowaan lagu dilay gobolkiisa uu noqdo qof aan cadaan ahayn ayaa ducadiisii u kici wayday oo qofkii dilka gaystay aaaa noqday Wiil dhalinyaro ah oo cadaan ah , oo diinta uu haysto Ła haysta, reerkiisuna — taageeraan xisbiga Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*