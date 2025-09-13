Waxen ku ducaysanayey inaanu noqon Qof Cadaan ah oo u dhashay gobolkayaga

Gudoomiyaha Gobolka Utah Spencer Cox, oo sheegay inuu ku ducaysanayet dhowr iyo sodon saacadood in qofkii gaystay dilkii xag jirkii Charlie Kirk ee dhowaan lagu dilay gobolkiisa uu noqdo qof aan cadaan ahayn ayaa ducadiisii u kici wayday oo qofkii dilka gaystay aaaa noqday Wiil dhalinyaro ah oo cadaan ah , oo diinta uu haysto Ła haysta, reerkiisuna — taageeraan xisbiga Donald Trump

Governor of Utah, "I was praying that it was an immigrant."



The USA is a hellhole, to smear immigrants like this on stage in front of the whole country when they had nothing to do with it.



This is disgusting.pic.twitter.com/7xRo7KkYK4