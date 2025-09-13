13th September 2025 admin Category :
Golaha guud ee Qaramada Midoobay ayaa cod aqlabiyad leh waxyar ka hor ku
USAtaageerray xalka labada dawladood iyo dhismaha dawladda Falastiin oo madax banaan
The UN General Assembly votes in favour of a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) December 12, 2023
FOR: 153
AGAINST: 10
ABSTAIN: 23 pic.twitter.com/iFyupmbzvw
Teeth-breaking response to Israel from Pakistani ambassador in @UN Weldone @Asimiahmad you represented not only Pakistan but all those who think Israel is no more a rogue state but it is a terrorist state. You rightly said a “serial violater of international law” pic.twitter.com/Ap0zsQn3IV— Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) September 12, 2025
USA
Israel
Argentina
Hugary
Micronesia
Nauru
Palau
Tonga
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Tongo