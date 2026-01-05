Saudi foreign minister reiterates support for Somalia’s sovereignty in meeting with counterpart

Previous

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and its rejection of any actions that threaten the country’s security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two ministers reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and Somalia and discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation across a range of sectors.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and a number of issues of mutual interest.