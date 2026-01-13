Ciidamada ICE ee howlgallada ka wada Minnesota oo haweeney toogtay

Ciidamada ICE ee dalka Mareykanka ee howlgallada ka wada gobolka Minnesota ayaa madaxa ka toogtay Haweeney sida uu sheegay taliyaha booliiska Minneapolis Brian O’Hara oo gor dhawed hadlay.

Wuxuu sheegay in hay’adaha sharciga maxalliga ah ay heleen war-gelin ku saabsan dhacdo dhimasho keentay oo ay ciidan gaysteen, ayna ka jawaabeen isla markaana ay heleen haweeney laga toogtay madaxa

O’Hara wuxuu sheegay in haweeneyda loo qaaday isbitaal, halkaas oo lagu dhawaaqay markii dambe in ay dhimatay.

"She was monitoring ICE behaviour on this exact block earlier" Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations, describes the scene where a woman was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/nEDOCDxRU9

State and local officials in Minneapolis are outraged after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman there.



Federal officials accused that woman of trying to run over officers with a vehicle, claiming the shooting was in self-defense. The city’s mayor… pic.twitter.com/XjScstWsE3