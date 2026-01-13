Ciidamada ICE ee howlgallada ka wada Minnesota oo haweeney toogtay

Ciidamada ICE ee howlgallada ka wada Minnesota oo haweeney toogtay

Ciidamada ICE ee dalka Mareykanka ee howlgallada ka wada gobolka Minnesota ayaa madaxa ka toogtay Haweeney sida uu sheegay taliyaha booliiska Minneapolis Brian O’Hara oo gor dhawed hadlay.

Wuxuu sheegay in hay’adaha sharciga maxalliga ah ay heleen war-gelin ku saabsan dhacdo dhimasho keentay oo ay ciidan gaysteen, ayna ka jawaabeen isla markaana ay heleen haweeney laga toogtay madaxa

O’Hara wuxuu sheegay in haweeneyda loo qaaday isbitaal, halkaas oo lagu dhawaaqay markii dambe in ay dhimatay.

