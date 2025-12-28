Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday expressed full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and expressed its rejection of the declaration of mutual recognition between Israel and Somaliland.

Israel on Friday formally recognized Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state” and signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, as the region’s leader hailed its first-ever official recognition.

The Kingdom affirmed its rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that conflict with the unity of Somalia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also affirmed its support for the legitimate institutions of the Somali state, and its keenness to preserve the stability of Somalia and its people.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has for decades pushed for international recognition, the key priority for president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi since he took office last yea