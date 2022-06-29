Ra’iisul Wasaarihii hore oo xilka ku wareejiyay Ra’iisul Wasaaraha Cusu

Ra’iisul Wasaarihii hore ee Dalka Mudane Maxamed Xuseen Rooble ayaa xilka si rasmi ah ugu wareejiyey Ra’iisul Wasaaraha cusub ee Xukuumadda Federaalka Soomaaliya Hamse Cabdi Barre, Waxaana laga sugayaa inuu soo dhiso Xukuumad cusub.

Munaasabada xilwareejinta waxaa goobjoog ka ahaa Guddoomiyaha Golaha shacabka Baarlamanka Jamhuuriyadda Federaalka Soomaaliya Sheikh Aadan Madoobe iyo mas’uuliyin kale oo katirsan dowladda.

