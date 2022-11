Adeer chain, wuxuu ka soo jeedaa falka Shiinaha , wuxuuna ka qayb qaataa Orodad dhaadheer, kii ugu danbeeyey sadex saac iyo nus ayuu ordayey masaafo 24km ah, Inta uu ordayey sigaarka waa iska daba shidayey

A #Chinese man has wowed social media and gotten in the craw of armchair doctors everywhere by running the #Guangzhou #marathon while chain #smoking.

Uncle Chen, as he’s known, is pretty good at it too, finishing in a very respectable three hours and 28 minutes. He’s 50 years old pic.twitter.com/jMDQdrVwB7