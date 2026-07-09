9th July 2026 admin Category :
Kooxda kubadda cagta Masarida ayaa la cunsuriyeey oo loo diiday gool ay dhaliyeen, Adeenka dhan ayaa hadda qitay in FIFA doonayso Arganyina koobka qaado
Egypt thought they had doubled their lead against Argentina until VAR wiped the goal away because of a foul that happened 100+ yards from where the goal was scored. pic.twitter.com/qVAsaWAS3o— Caleb (@CalebDesignsX) July 7, 2026
NO GOAL FOR EGYPT ❌— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 7, 2026
A foul in the build up wipes away a goal, and it remains 1-0. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WpodTiJb1z
🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:— Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026
"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"
"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to…
🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:— Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026
"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"
"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to…
"It's clear that this tournament has been fixed."— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2026
Egypt's Mostafa Zico was not happy with some of the decisions in their game against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/VbDdFbkRBC
"ارفع رأسك فوق أنت مصري" 🇪🇬— Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) July 7, 2026
تأثر صلاح والعميد باستقبال الجماهير لبعثة المنتخب في فندق الإقامة 🥹#شجع_مصر | برعاية McDonald's pic.twitter.com/0eHXZlIh1B
"ارفع رأسك فوق أنت مصري" 🇪🇬— Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) July 7, 2026
تأثر صلاح والعميد باستقبال الجماهير لبعثة المنتخب في فندق الإقامة 🥹#شجع_مصر | برعاية McDonald's pic.twitter.com/0eHXZlIh1B