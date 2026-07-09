Kooxda kubadda cagta Masarida ayaa la cunsuriyeey oo loo diiday gool ay dhaliyeen, Adeenka dhan ayaa hadda qitay in FIFA doonayso Arganyina koobka qaado

Egypt thought they had doubled their lead against Argentina until VAR wiped the goal away because of a foul that happened 100+ yards from where the goal was scored. pic.twitter.com/qVAsaWAS3o — Caleb (@CalebDesignsX) July 7, 2026

NO GOAL FOR EGYPT ❌



A foul in the build up wipes away a goal, and it remains 1-0. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WpodTiJb1z — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 7, 2026

🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:



"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"



"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to… — Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026

🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:



"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"



"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to… — Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026

"It's clear that this tournament has been fixed."



Egypt's Mostafa Zico was not happy with some of the decisions in their game against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/VbDdFbkRBC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2026

"ارفع رأسك فوق أنت مصري" 🇪🇬



تأثر صلاح والعميد باستقبال الجماهير لبعثة المنتخب في فندق الإقامة 🥹#شجع_مصر | برعاية McDonald's pic.twitter.com/0eHXZlIh1B — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) July 7, 2026