9th July 2026 admin Category :
Caalamka oo dhan oo qiray in Masaarida laga eexday oo FiFA doonayso inuu Messi koobka qaado
NO GOAL FOR EGYPT ❌— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 7, 2026
A foul in the build up wipes away a goal, and it remains 1-0. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WpodTiJb1z
NO GOAL FOR EGYPT ❌— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 7, 2026
A foul in the build up wipes away a goal, and it remains 1-0. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WpodTiJb1z
This angle of that Egypt disallowed goal, I don’t still understand how this is a foulpic.twitter.com/d1rYSg9X9X https://t.co/Z1ICjQHVTV— AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) July 7, 2026
هذا الهدف المصري الملغى— بهاء خليل Bahaa khaleel (@rosemag_3) July 7, 2026
سيبقى شاهدأ على فساد الفيفا
الى الابد pic.twitter.com/xDXDvEIr8V
هذا الهدف المصري الملغى— بهاء خليل Bahaa khaleel (@rosemag_3) July 7, 2026
سيبقى شاهدأ على فساد الفيفا
الى الابد pic.twitter.com/xDXDvEIr8V
"It's clear that this tournament has been fixed."— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2026
Egypt's Mostafa Zico was not happy with some of the decisions in their game against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/VbDdFbkRBC
🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:— Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026
"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"
"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to…