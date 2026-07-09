Caalamka oo dhan oo qiray in Masaarida laga eexday oo FiFA doonayso inuu Messi koobka qaado

"It's clear that this tournament has been fixed." Egypt's Mostafa Zico was not happy with some of the decisions in their game against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/VbDdFbkRBC

🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:



"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"



"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to…