Ketanji Jackson oo noqotay haweenaydii ugu horraysay ee madaw ah oo ku biirtay maxkamadda sare ee Maraykanka.

Golaha Senate-ka ee Mareykanka ayaa haweenaydii ugu horraysay ee madaw ah u ansixiyey inay noqoto garsoore rasmiya oo ka tirsan maxkamadda sare ee dalka Maraykanka. Codbixin ka dhacday golaha Senate-ka oo ay goobjoog ka ahaayeen dhammaan 100-ka xubnood ee golahaasi ka kooban yahay, ayaa 53 Senator oo ka mid ahi waxay ogolaadeen ama ansixiyeen in Ketanji Brown Jackson ay noqoto garsoore ka tirsan maxkamadda sare, halka 47 Senator oo kalena ay ka soo horjeesteen.

