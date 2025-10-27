Raisul wasaare ku xigeenka labaad ee dalka Uganda Moses Ali oo d’adiisu tahay 86 jir ayaa mar labaad u tartamaya inuu noqo xildhibaan. Yoweri Museveni, madaxweynaha dalkaasi waa ku taageeray inuu ordo

General Moses Ali the 86 years old Ugandan politician who served in Idi Amin's cabinet as a Minister. He is likely to be the next MP for Adjumani west! pic.twitter.com/iOThX5FH91