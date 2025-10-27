27th October 2025 admin Category :
Raisul wasaare ku xigeenka labaad ee dalka Uganda Moses Ali oo d’adiisu tahay 86 jir ayaa mar labaad u tartamaya inuu noqo xildhibaan. Yoweri Museveni, madaxweynaha dalkaasi waa ku taageeray inuu ordo
Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda 🇺🇬, endorses 86-year-old Gen Moses Ali for Uganda’s 2026 MP race https://t.co/9NtJ41KPkH pic.twitter.com/DQ9BiojQZf— African Hub (@AfricanHub_) October 23, 2025
General Moses Ali the 86 years old Ugandan politician who served in Idi Amin's cabinet as a Minister. He is likely to be the next MP for Adjumani west! pic.twitter.com/iOThX5FH91— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 11, 2025