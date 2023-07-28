Somali and Czech Ambassadors Meet in Addis Ababa to Strengthen Cooperation

Addis Ababa, SONNA – The Ambassador of Somalia to Ethiopia, Abdullahi Mohamed Warfaa, welcomed his Czech counterpart, Miroslav Kosek, at the Somali embassy in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

The meeting, which was part of Ambassador Warfaa’s efforts to strengthen and promote cooperation between Somalia and the rest of the world, focused on enhancing relations between the two countries. Ambassador Kosek underlined the Czech government’s full support for Somalia and its commitment to working with the country on issues related to good governance.

The meeting is seen as a positive step towards strengthening ties between Somalia and the Czech Republic, as both countries seek to deepen their cooperation in various fields.