Weriyaashii Muqdisho oo la Jir dilayo

15th August 2026  admin  Category :

Weriyaashii ka soo warami jiray Bililiqada Mdaxweyne Culusoow iyo qoyskii ay ka wadaan Muqdisho ayaa hadda la ugaarsanayaa oo la jir dilayaa

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