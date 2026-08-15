Weriyaashii ka soo warami jiray Bililiqada Mdaxweyne Culusoow iyo qoyskii ay ka wadaan Muqdisho ayaa hadda la ugaarsanayaa oo la jir dilayaa

Shukri Abdi, a Shabelle TV reporter, breaks down in tears as she recounts how police officers beat and injured her while covering a protest in Mogadishu, forcing her to the ground and striking her head against the sidewalk. She says she is now taking painkillers for her injuries. pic.twitter.com/OZhYhtqmOU