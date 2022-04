UK steps up support as famine looms in Somalia

Minister for Africa Vicky Ford has announced a new £25 million aid package to provide vital services to almost a million people across the country, including food and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) support, as the country teeters on the brink of widespread famine.

