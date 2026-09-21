Madaxa diinta Masiixiga ayaa sheegay in Soomaalidu gaajoonayso oo ay u baahan yihiin in Cunto la gaarsiiyo, halka madaxda Soomaaliyeed ay iyagu gor gortan ganaci ugu jiraan siday diyaaradaha dagaalka ee dalka Pakistan u soo iibsan lahaayeen

🇵🇰🇸🇴 #Somalia is reportedly in advanced negotiations with #Islamabad to acquire 12 (+12 optional) Pakistani/Chinese #JF17 multirole fighter jets as #Mogadishu hopes to build up its #AirForce by 2030s to ward off threats to its mounting #energy , #tourism & #space investments. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/pqA9PSdmEx

With great concern, I am following the humanitarian crisis unfolding in certain areas of #Somalia, where acts of violence and extreme weather events are exacerbating the already precarious living conditions of the population, particularly of women and children. I hope for the…