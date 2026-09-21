Soomaalidu waa gaajoonaysaa

21st September 2026  admin  Category :

Madaxa diinta Masiixiga ayaa sheegay in Soomaalidu gaajoonayso oo ay u baahan yihiin in Cunto la gaarsiiyo, halka madaxda Soomaaliyeed ay iyagu gor gortan ganaci ugu jiraan siday diyaaradaha dagaalka ee dalka Pakistan u soo iibsan lahaayeen

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