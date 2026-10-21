Siyaasiyiintii Raxanweyn oo isku dhex yaacay

21st October 2026  admin  Category :

Siyaasiyiinta Digil iyo Mirifle oo eedeeyey cid kasta oo aan ka ahayn sababtii dhibta keentay oo ahayd Nacamlayntii ay Xasan Culusoow ugu ololeenayeen inuu mar danbe dib u soo laabto.

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