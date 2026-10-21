Siyaasiyiinta Digil iyo Mirifle oo eedeeyey cid kasta oo aan ka ahayn sababtii dhibta keentay oo ahayd Nacamlayntii ay Xasan Culusoow ugu ololeenayeen inuu mar danbe dib u soo laabto.

Tonight, I convened a high-level consultative meeting with Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Aden Madobe), leader of South West State and members of Somalia’s arms of government to discuss the evolving political and security situation in South West State. The alleged collaboration between political actors and Al-Shabaab marks a deeply concerning development that poses a serious threat to Somalia’s security and stability. We call on the Federal Government to investigate how Al-Shabaab militants have established a presence in areas previously secured by peacekeeping forces and to ensure accountability. We also demand clarification regarding an individual designated by the Somali Government as an Al-Shabaab operative continues to reside openly at known locations in Kenya.