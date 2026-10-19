Xuseen caydiid oo sheegay dhalashaddii Nebi Ciise ka hor inay soo bililiqaysteen Roma

Dhowr Boqol oo sano ka hor dhalashaddii nebbi Ciise CSW ayaa Boqortooyada Roomaanku ka talin jireen Aduunka , Xusee Caydiid ayaa hadda sheegay in beelaha Abgaal iyo Habar gidir ay soo bililiqaysteen Roma. Waa arin xaqiiqda ka fog, hase ahaatee waxa run ah in beelahii ku midaysnaa USC ee Habar gidir iyo Abgaal ay bililiqaysteen Boqortooyo kale oo la oran jiray Daarood. Taariikhduna mahayn Dhalashaddii Nebbi Ciise ka hor ee waxay ahayd 1991.

It’s funny how people are debating whether Romans can defeat 2026 Africa when Rome was conquered and enslaved by the Somali Hawiye clan thousands of years ago. The son of Caydiid (the man who defeated America in black hawk down) describes this history https://t.co/cuFGwOK1u5