Ra’iisul Wasaare Xamsa oo la kulmay Xoghayaha Arrimaha Dibadda ee Mareykanka

Ra’iisul Wasaaraha Xukuumadda Federaalka Soomaaliya, Mudane Xamsa Cabdi Barre ayaa madasha uu ka socdo shirka Qaramada Midoobay ee New York kula kulmay Xoghayaha Arrimaha Dibedda ee Mareykanka Antony Blinken, oo ay ka wada hadleen xoojinta xiriirka iyo iskaashiga u dhaxeeya Soomaaliya iyo Mareykanka.

