Ra’iisul Wasaare Xamsa oo la kulmay Xoghayaha Arrimaha Dibadda ee Mareykanka

Ra’iisul Wasaaraha Xukuumadda Federaalka Soomaaliya, Mudane Xamsa Cabdi Barre ayaa madasha uu ka socdo shirka Qaramada Midoobay ee New York kula kulmay Xoghayaha Arrimaha Dibedda ee Mareykanka Antony Blinken, oo ay ka wada hadleen xoojinta xiriirka iyo iskaashiga u dhaxeeya Soomaaliya iyo Mareykanka.

I had a great discussion with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken at the United Nations General Assembly #UNGA in New York. We talked about strengthening the relationship between #Somalia and the United States. Exciting times ahead for bilateral ties! 🇸🇴🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Bfu3ZGHos2