Quraanjo ayuu qarsoodi ku dhoofinayey

12th March 2026  admin  Category :

Nin ka soo jeeda Dalka Shiinaha oo lagu magcaabo Zhang Kequn, oo jira 27 sano , ayaa garoonka Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ee dalka Kenya lagu qabtay , isaga oo dalkaas si qarsoodi ah uga dhoofaya oo boorsooyinka ku wata iyaga oo nool 2.200 oo Quraanjooyin ah

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