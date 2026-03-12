Nin ka soo jeeda Dalka Shiinaha oo lagu magcaabo Zhang Kequn, oo jira 27 sano , ayaa garoonka Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ee dalka Kenya lagu qabtay , isaga oo dalkaas si qarsoodi ah uga dhoofaya oo boorsooyinka ku wata iyaga oo nool 2.200 oo Quraanjooyin ah

Chinese national Zhang Kequn was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while he was trying to leave Kenya with more than 2,200 live garden ants in his luggage amid a rise in cases of smuggling ‌of the insects in the African country https://t.co/XbF4fLyLS6 pic.twitter.com/70Jaly9oXm