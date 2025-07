Puntland ayaa ciidan xoogan oo xoojin ah u dirtay magaalada Dhahar ee xarunta Gobolka Hayland oo beri ay ku wajahanyihiin wefti ka socda dowlada federaalka Soomaaliya oo maanta ka degey Laascaanood.

Ciidamada la geeyay Dhahar ayaa isugu jira ciidamo laga soo qaaday gobolka Bari iyo ciidamo horay Puntland u geysay Ceelbuh oo ku soo guulaystay inay dowlada federaalka ka joojiyaan shir ay halkaa ku qaban lahayd.

Madaxweyne Deni ayaa aaminsan in haddii wafdiga dowladda Federaalka ay xoog ku galaan Dhahar inuusan mustaqbalka ka hor istaagi karin Boosaaso iyo Garoowe, halka Gudoomiyaha baarlamaanka Puntland Qaraaje oo kasoo jeeda magaalada Dhahar uu isna u arka in la tijaabinayo awoodiisa oo la wiiqayo.

Weftiga dowlada federaalka oo isugu jira Wasiir iyo Xildhibaano waxa gelbinaya cutubyo ka tirsan ciidanka xooga dalka iyo ciidamada Khaatumo oo Firdhiye ku xoojiyey, taas oo keeni karta isku dhac.

———

The troops deployed to Dhahar include soldiers from the Bari region and soldiers previously deployed from Puntland to the town of Ceelbuh, who successfully prevented the federal government from holding a conference there.

President Deni believes that if the federal government delegation enters Dhahar by force, he will not be able to prevent Bosaso and Garowe in the future, while the Speaker of the Puntland Parliament, who is from Dhahar, also sees his power being tested.

The federal government delegation, which includes minister and parliamentarians, is accompanied by units of the Somali National Army and the Khaatumo Force, which have been reinforced by Firdhiye, which could lead to clashes.