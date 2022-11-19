Madaxweynaha FIFA Gianni Infantino ayaa dhalacaynta reer galbeedka ee dalka Qatar ku sheegay inay tahay “munaafaqnimo” wuxuuna sheegay inaanay mudnayn inay bixiyaan casharo ku saabsan dhaqanka iy anshaxa oo ay siinayaan dalalka kale

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>FIFA President Gianni Infantino has accused Western critics of hypocrisy at a media briefing a day before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar 👇 <a href=”https://t.co/AaN9QOISFn”>pic.twitter.com/AaN9QOISFn</a></p>— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1593946657615388673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>