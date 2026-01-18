Madaxweyne Culusoow oo gaaray Laascaanood

Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya Xasan Culusoow ayaa maanta loogu soo dhaweeyey magaalada Laascaanood ee xarunta gobolka Sool

