Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya Xasan Culusoow ayaa maanta loogu soo dhaweeyey magaalada Laascaanood ee xarunta gobolka Sool

The President of the Federal Republic of #Somalia, H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived on Friday in #Lasanod, the capital of the Northeast State, as part of efforts to strengthen national unity and reinforce the cohesion of the country. #Somali #Laascaanood pic.twitter.com/myxgzoFXKU