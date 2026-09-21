Khilaaf soo kala dhex galay Hawiye Action Group

21st September 2026  admin  Category :

Gudoomiye ku xigeenka amniga gobolka Banaadir oo ku hanjabay in gacan adag lagu qaban doono Cali Yare oo uu ku eedeeyay inuu ku dhaqaaqayo marin habaabin bulsho




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