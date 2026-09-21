Gudoomiye ku xigeenka amniga gobolka Banaadir oo ku hanjabay in gacan adag lagu qaban doono Cali Yare oo uu ku eedeeyay inuu ku dhaqaaqayo marin habaabin bulsho











🇵🇰🇸🇴 #Somalia is reportedly in advanced negotiations with #Islamabad to acquire 12 (+12 optional) Pakistani/Chinese #JF17 multirole fighter jets as #Mogadishu hopes to build up its #AirForce by 2030s to ward off threats to its mounting #energy, #tourism & #space investments. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/pqA9PSdmEx