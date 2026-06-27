Hogaamiyaha Xutuyiinta Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houth Abdulmalik al-Houth oo maalintii Khamiistii ka hadlay Talafishanka si toos ah ayaa sheegay inaanu Wadamada Carbeed sugayn oo iyagu shaqo ka qabsanayaan Somaliland haddii ay Israel cag soo dhigaan

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi vowed in a televised address on Thursday that his Iran-backed group would not wait for Arab governments to act against any Israeli foothold in Somaliland.



"We affirm that we will not stand idly by in the face of any Israeli presence in… pic.twitter.com/9NLpZQEa5t