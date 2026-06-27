Hogaamiyaha Xutuyiinta oo dhaartay

27th June 2026  admin  Category :

Hogaamiyaha Xutuyiinta Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houth Abdulmalik al-Houth oo maalintii Khamiistii ka hadlay Talafishanka si toos ah ayaa sheegay inaanu Wadamada Carbeed sugayn oo iyagu shaqo ka qabsanayaan Somaliland haddii ay Israel cag soo dhigaan

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