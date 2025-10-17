Waa madaxweynaha qura ee tacsiddii Odinaga ka qayb galay.

Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya Xasan Culusoow, waa hogaamiyaha Dal ee qura ee ka soo qayb galay Tacsida Ra’iisulwasaarihii hore ee Dowladda Kenya Raila Odinga oo madax kala duwan ay ka qeyb-galeen oo qaarkood agaasimayaal u soo dirsadeen. Siddii dhaqanka u ahayd wafdiga madaxweynaha waa wada reerkiisa oo xitaa tacsida Odinga waa isu habar wacdeen

Madaxweynha Itoobiya oo magac u yaal ah ayaa madaxweyne tegay.

Madaxaweynaha Soomaaliya waxa garoonka ku soo dhoweeyey wasiirka caafimaadka Kenya

The state funeral for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took place in Nairobi, Kenya, where thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects. Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie and Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud were among the sitting Heads of State present. The funeral service was attended by various dignitaries, including Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango and South Sudan’s Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng.