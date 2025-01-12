Ciyaaryahankii hore ee UFC, haystana diinta Islaamka Khabib Nurmagome ayaa Diyaarad laga dejiyey ka dib markii mid ka mid ah shaqaalaga Diyaaraddu u sheegtay inay wel wel ka qabto oo ayna xasilooni dareemayn inta aad ag fadhido fadhiyo albaabka laga baxayo. Muslim ahaan ayeey u diiday inuu diyaaradda la raaco/

A video of retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov being escorted off an Alaska Airlines flight has gone viral.



It appears staff reported feeling 'uncomfortable' with his apparent grasp of English as he sat in an exit row seat where he would need to assist in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/Bf7S7jLji6