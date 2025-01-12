Ciyaaryahan Muslim ah oo diyaarad laga dejiyey

Ciyaaryahankii hore ee UFC, haystana diinta Islaamka Khabib Nurmagome ayaa Diyaarad laga dejiyey ka dib markii mid ka mid ah shaqaalaga Diyaaraddu u sheegtay inay wel wel ka qabto oo ayna xasilooni dareemayn inta aad ag fadhido fadhiyo albaabka laga baxayo. Muslim ahaan ayeey u diiday inuu diyaaradda la raaco/

