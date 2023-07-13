Ra’isul wasaaraha Itoobiya Abiy Ahmed ayaa galabta Qaahira, caasimadda Masaarida kula kulmay Madaxweynaha dalkaas Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Dawladda Masaarida ayaa sheegtay in bishan 13keeda ay ku qaban doonto shir ay ka soo qayb gelayaan dalalka driska la ah Suudaan

#Ethiopian Prime Minister ⁦@AbiyAhmedAli⁩ visits President ⁦@AlsisiOfficial⁩ at the Federal Palace. They engaged in discussions concerning the resolution of the crisis in Sudan, bilateral relations between #Egypt and #Ethiopia, and the issue of the Renaissance Dam pic.twitter.com/sI1OV3Od3l