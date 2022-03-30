Xulka koobka Africa haysta ee Senegal ayaa usoo baxay koobka adduunka ee Qatar kadib markii ay rigoorayaal kaga badiyeen xulka masar ciyaar ku dhamaatay cel celis 1:1 labada kulan.

Senegal 🇸🇳 have QUALIFIED for the World Cup in Qatar befittingly so for the current African champions and the highest ranked team on the continent. pic.twitter.com/NEcxQ3QT6O