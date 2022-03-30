Senagaal oo ka badisay Masar

Xulka koobka Africa haysta ee Senegal ayaa usoo baxay koobka adduunka ee Qatar kadib markii ay rigoorayaal kaga badiyeen xulka masar ciyaar ku dhamaatay cel celis 1:1 labada kulan.

