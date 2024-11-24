Madaxweynaha Jubbaland Axmed Madoobe ayaa isaga oo jeedinayay khubadiisa musharraxnimo ee doorashada lagu muransan yahay ee la filayo in ay berri ka dhacdo Kismaayo waxa uu sheegay in uu qorsheynayo in uu dib usoo celiyo wadashaqayntii ay Jubbaland la lehayd dowladda federaalka Soomaaliya.

#BREAKING: Ahmed Madobe, after receiving his certificate of candidacy, dismissed concerns over the Federal Government not recognizing his election, stating, "I will be the President of Jubbaland, not the Federal Government." Madobe is poised for re-election on Nov. 25, his fourth… pic.twitter.com/D2U2PdygF6