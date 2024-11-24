Sayid Axmed Madoobe oo sheegay in uu wadahadal la bilaabi doono dowladda federaalka

24th November 2024

Madaxweynaha Jubbaland Axmed Madoobe ayaa isaga oo jeedinayay khubadiisa musharraxnimo ee doorashada lagu muransan yahay ee la filayo in ay berri ka dhacdo Kismaayo waxa uu sheegay in uu qorsheynayo in uu dib usoo celiyo wadashaqayntii ay Jubbaland la lehayd dowladda federaalka Soomaaliya.

