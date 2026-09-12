Safiirkii Turkiga ee la ogaa Culusoow iyo Abu jihaad in Jubbaland la duqeeyo. oo markii Turkigu ogaaday inuu Soomaaliya ku fashilmay Safiirkaas ka bedelay Soomalaiya ayaa koox u badan beelaha Hawiye iyo Digil iyo Mirifle xaflad nabadeen ah ugu sameeyeen Muqdisho

Senior officials from the Federal Government of Somalia, including the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Defence, attended a farewell ceremony in Mogadishu for Türkiye’s Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, whose term of service in Somalia has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/B8m6X3mlpO