Safiirkii Turkiga

12th September 2026  admin  Category :

Safiirkii Turkiga ee la ogaa Culusoow iyo Abu jihaad in Jubbaland la duqeeyo. oo markii Turkigu ogaaday inuu Soomaaliya ku fashilmay Safiirkaas ka bedelay Soomalaiya ayaa koox u badan beelaha Hawiye iyo Digil iyo Mirifle xaflad nabadeen ah ugu sameeyeen Muqdisho

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