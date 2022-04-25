Ra’iisul Wasaare Rooble Oo Geneva Kula Kulmay Danjire Philip Parham.

Ra’iisul Wasaare Rooble Oo Geneva Kula Kulmay Danjire Philip Parham.

Ra’iisul Wasaaraha XFS Maxamed Xuseen Rooble ayaa magaalada Geneva kula kulmay ergayga gaarka ah ee Dowladda UK u qaabilsan Geeska Afrika iyo Badda Cas Danjire Philip Parham, ka hor shirka heerkiisu sarreeyo ee looga hadlayo abaaraha ka jira Geeska Afrika kaas oo berri ka furmaya Geneva.

