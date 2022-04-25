Ra’iisul Wasaare Rooble Oo Geneva Kula Kulmay Danjire Philip Parham.

Ra’iisul Wasaaraha XFS Maxamed Xuseen Rooble ayaa magaalada Geneva kula kulmay ergayga gaarka ah ee Dowladda UK u qaabilsan Geeska Afrika iyo Badda Cas Danjire Philip Parham, ka hor shirka heerkiisu sarreeyo ee looga hadlayo abaaraha ka jira Geeska Afrika kaas oo berri ka furmaya Geneva.

H.E. PM @MohamedHRoble met with the UK Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and the Red sea, Philip Parham in Geneva ahead of the High-Level Roundtable on Horn of Africa Drought. The two sides discussed the strong bilateral cooperation as well as the ongoing drought in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/vK1DjRm7lV