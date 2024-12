Maalintii Laascaanood la duqaynayey waxay ku doodayeen Laascaanood qurux badan ayaa la dhisayaa

If the concept of a "double standard" were personified, it would take the form of Edna Aden—— seriously. 👀



The initial video dates back to last year, during which her clan was bombarding Lasanod, to which her reaction was, “flatten Lasanod, we will construct a new one.”



The… pic.twitter.com/T2axQb9dXk