Lamaanaha Dadka Madow ugu caansan ayuu Daayeero ku sheegay
Cunsuriga caan baxay ee ka taliya dawladda Maraykanka Donald Turump ayaa Obama iyo Xaaskiisa ku sheegay inay Daanyeero yihiin
🚨Donald Trump posted this video on Truth Social depicting Michelle Obama and Barack Obama as monkeys— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 6, 2026
There’s no coming back from
This. There’s no “he didn’t mean it.” He “isn’t racist.” The president is a monster, a piece of shit. And if you choose to defend him, you are too. pic.twitter.com/bYx5ayejmY