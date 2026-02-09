Lamaanaha Dadka Madow ugu caansan ayuu Daayeero ku sheegay

Cunsuriga caan baxay ee ka taliya dawladda Maraykanka Donald Turump ayaa Obama iyo Xaaskiisa ku sheegay inay Daanyeero yihiin

🚨Donald Trump posted this video on Truth Social depicting Michelle Obama and Barack Obama as monkeys



There’s no coming back from

This. There’s no “he didn’t mean it.” He “isn’t racist.” The president is a monster, a piece of shit. And if you choose to defend him, you are too. pic.twitter.com/bYx5ayejmY