Ma doonayno Boqor isku kaaya caleemo saara

19th October 2025  admin  Category :

Bulshada Maraykan oo maanta sameeyey banaan bax ay uga soo hor jeedaan madaxweynahooda Trump oo u dhaqmay sidii inuu yahay Boqor kaligiis talis ah

