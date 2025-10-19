19th October 2025 admin Category :
Bulshada Maraykan oo maanta sameeyey banaan bax ay uga soo hor jeedaan madaxweynahooda Trump oo u dhaqmay sidii inuu yahay Boqor kaligiis talis ah
BREAKING: Analysts are calling this the biggest protest in American history. It’s far bigger than any rally Donald Trump has ever had. This is Boston. Rallies just like this are happening in cities big and small all around the country. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/atwBbIUECQ— Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) October 18, 2025
A 🔥 speech by @mehdirhasan— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 18, 2025
"Trump is the son of an immigrant, grandson of an immigrant & married to an immigrant…2/3 of his wives were immigrants, proving… immigrants will do the jobs that even Americans are not willing to do 😂#NoKingsDayOct18thpic.twitter.com/O14jkUrBrZ
Hasan: The UK still has a king. King Charles III, but he has less gold in his palace then Donald Trump in the oval office right now. King Charles has more respect for democratic norms than the whiny manchild trying to send his troops into as many blue cities as he can. pic.twitter.com/4ASPvjuz9Q— Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2025