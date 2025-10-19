Bulshada Maraykan oo maanta sameeyey banaan bax ay uga soo hor jeedaan madaxweynahooda Trump oo u dhaqmay sidii inuu yahay Boqor kaligiis talis ah

BREAKING: Analysts are calling this the biggest protest in American history. It’s far bigger than any rally Donald Trump has ever had. This is Boston. Rallies just like this are happening in cities big and small all around the country. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/atwBbIUECQ — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) October 18, 2025

A 🔥 speech by @mehdirhasan



"Trump is the son of an immigrant, grandson of an immigrant & married to an immigrant…2/3 of his wives were immigrants, proving… immigrants will do the jobs that even Americans are not willing to do 😂#NoKingsDayOct18thpic.twitter.com/O14jkUrBrZ — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 18, 2025