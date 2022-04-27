Taliyaha ciidamada booliiska Xasan Maxamed Xijaar ayaa sheegay in uusan damaanad qaadi karin amniga doorashada, waxa uuna codsaday in dib loo dhigo doorashada guddoonka golaha shacabka. Translate Tweet
BREAKING: Another major setback to #Somalia’s long delayed election as Somali police commissioner says that he cannot guarantee the security of the venue of tomorrow’s planned election of the new parliament speaker and deputies. He called the election to be postponed. pic.twitter.com/SrxeG0gKtg— Farhan Jimale (@farhanjimale) April 26, 2022