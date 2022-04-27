Ma damaanad qaadi karin amniga doorashada

Taliyaha ciidamada booliiska Xasan Maxamed Xijaar ayaa sheegay in uusan damaanad qaadi karin amniga doorashada, waxa uuna codsaday in dib loo dhigo doorashada guddoonka golaha shacabka. Translate Tweet

