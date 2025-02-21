Kolay Tuug ayeenu nahaye ee Muqdisho aan dhisano

21st February 2025  admin  Category :

Mooryaan Indhacde oo la talinaya Madaxda Muqdisho ayaa yidhi sidayn’ Kolay tuuga ayeenu nahay oo Tuugnimo deen mayne aymu Muqdisho lacagta gelino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*