Gudoomiyihii Baarlamaanka Maraykanka oo mooshin xilkii looga qaaday

Taariikhda Maraykan oo qarniyo Dioqraadiyad soo ahayd ayaa markii ugu horay Mooshin laga keeny Gudoomiyaha Aqalka hoose ee Baarlamaanka Maraykanka. Mooshinka ayaa waxa ka keenay qaar ka mid ah xag jirka Xisbigiisa oo rabay inuu sida Tump u dhaqmo.

Kevin McCarthy oo ah xildhibaan laga soo doorto gobolka California  ayaa cod ah 216-210 (R-CA) xilkii looga qaaday

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The walk of shame. <a href=”https://t.co/GcUpbM9MDJ”>pic.twitter.com/GcUpbM9MDJ</a></p>&mdash; Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1709322354638103008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 3, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

