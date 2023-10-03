Gudoomiyihii Baarlamaanka Maraykanka oo mooshin xilkii looga qaaday

Taariikhda Maraykan oo qarniyo Dioqraadiyad soo ahayd ayaa markii ugu horay Mooshin laga keeny Gudoomiyaha Aqalka hoose ee Baarlamaanka Maraykanka. Mooshinka ayaa waxa ka keenay qaar ka mid ah xag jirka Xisbigiisa oo rabay inuu sida Tump u dhaqmo.

Kevin McCarthy oo ah xildhibaan laga soo doorto gobolka California ayaa cod ah 216-210 (R-CA) xilkii looga qaaday

216-210: In a historic vote, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been ousted from his role as House Speaker. 8 Republicans joined all Democrats present in voting “Yes.”



McCarthy is the first Speaker to be removed by such a vote in American history. pic.twitter.com/UKUFPYc9Oc