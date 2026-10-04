4th October 2026 admin Category :
Jabahad SNM ah oo ay cunsuriyiinta reer Galbeedku soo maal geliyeen si uu bulshada Islaamka ah uga hor keeno shacabka dalalka ay ku nool yihiin
Islam Is NOT Compatible With Western Values I This Interview Left Me STUNNED Full interview available from 6pm, Sunday 04th October on YouTube & Spotify: The Dozen with Liam Tuffs 🎥🎧 https://t.co/0PoDuYouoA— Liam Tuffs (@liamtuffs1) October 3, 2026
"Islam Is NOT Compatible With Western Values" Liam Tuffs Interview https://t.co/MU5GYgI309— Saajid Lipham (@SaajidLipham) October 4, 2026
@drogbaregenn @AdalUnion @MuhammadS9128 Listen to the video buddy he was calling for somaliland to rule by sharia and kick out gaalo https://t.co/TuYIQPzhzv— Caynaashe (@offth3radar) October 4, 2026