Guriga Ilhaan Cumar oo la baaray

15th October 2026  admin  Category :

Baarayaal ka tirsan Ciidanka ICE ayaa ayaa saaka ku soo jarmaaday oo baaritaan ku sameeyay guriga xildhibaan Ilhaan Cumar ee Washington, D.C.

Warbaahinta CBS News oo xiganaysa ilo xog-ogaal ah, ayaa sheegtay in baaritaanku uu la xiriiray dukumentiyo socdaal oo la buuxiyey xilligii ay Xildhibaan Ilhaan carruurta ahayd.

Qaybta Baarista Dambiyada ee Wasaaradda Aminiga Gudaha Mareykanka (HSI) ayaa hoggaaminaysa baaritaanka, iyadoo Wasaaradda Caddaaladdu ay gacan ka geysanayso.

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