Baarayaal ka tirsan Ciidanka ICE ayaa ayaa saaka ku soo jarmaaday oo baaritaan ku sameeyay guriga xildhibaan Ilhaan Cumar ee Washington, D.C.

Warbaahinta CBS News oo xiganaysa ilo xog-ogaal ah, ayaa sheegtay in baaritaanku uu la xiriiray dukumentiyo socdaal oo la buuxiyey xilligii ay Xildhibaan Ilhaan carruurta ahayd.

Qaybta Baarista Dambiyada ee Wasaaradda Aminiga Gudaha Mareykanka (HSI) ayaa hoggaaminaysa baaritaanka, iyadoo Wasaaradda Caddaaladdu ay gacan ka geysanayso.

BREAKING: Federal agents raid Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home early Monday morning as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived around 6 a.m., with both DHS and the Justice Department involved in the operation. The DOJ confirms agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant, but officials have not publicly disclosed the full scope of the investigation.

BREAKING: Federal agents searched Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to the Associated Press. The search was carried out by Homeland Security Investigations agents. The Justice Department said agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant but did not provide details about the focus of the investigation.