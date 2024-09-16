Gole cusub oo ay Xildhibaanada qarkood ay samaysren, kaaas oo lagu magcaabo golaha samata bixinta Qaranka Soomaaliyeed

#BREAKING: Members of the Somalia’s federal parliament have announced the formation of the "Somalia Rescue Council" tonight in #Mogadishu. They emphasized that the country is facing a critical situation, suffering from poor leadership, and urgently in need of a national rescue. pic.twitter.com/7cRZNw2jjm