Golaha Ammaanka Qaramada Midoobay Oo Cunoqabataynta Hubka Ka Qaaday Soomaaliya
President @HassanSMohamud hails the lifting of the arms embargo as a victory for the nation.— SONNA (@SONNALIVE) December 1, 2023
The President commends the government's efforts in securing this breakthrough, emphasizing its role in strengthening Somalia's defense capabilities and advancing the fight against… pic.twitter.com/WYhIZt0CIX
A historic day for Somalia as the UN Security Council lifts the 31-year arms embargo.— SONNA (@SONNALIVE) December 1, 2023
This momentous decision will empower Somalia to effectively combat terrorism and build a secure and prosperous future for its people.
Watch Ambassador Abukar Osman's powerful address at the… pic.twitter.com/N8QlhUFj6m