Four new imams appointed at the Two Holy Mosques

RIYADH: Two new imams have been appointed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and another two at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Badr bin Muhammad Al-Turki and Sheikh Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Shamsan were appointed to the prestigious position at the Grand Mosque while Sheikh Muhammad bin Ahmed Barhaji and Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Qarafi were appointed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The appointments were made by royal decree, SPA said.

