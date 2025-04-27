27th April 2025 admin Category :
Doon ka mid ah kuwa lagu tartamo ayaa shil ku gashay Harada Arizona ee dalka Maraykanka
🚨#BREAKING: Watch wild and terrifying footage as a high powered speedboat traveling over 200 mph launches into the air then crashes violently into the water ⁰⁰📌#LakeHavasu | #Arizona⁰⁰Watch wild and terrifying footage captured from multiple angles as a high-powered… pic.twitter.com/3P2WWVIwPx— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2025
NEW: Boat goes airborne and crashes into the water at the Desert Storm Shootout at Lake Havasu in Arizona.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2025
The Desert Storm Shootout is the largest performance boating event in the Western US.
The boat was traveling at speeds as high as 200 miles per hour, according to Havasu… pic.twitter.com/zQtT8hduHy