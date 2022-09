Maleeshiyadkii beelaha Hawiye ee ku dhaawacmay dagaalka ay kula jiraan alshabaab ayaa dallka Masar loo qaaday

The wounded soldiers of Somali Army who were airlifted to #Egypt for further medical treatment arrived in Cairo. Somalia’s Amb. to Egypt Ilyas Sheikh received them at the Airport & thanked Egypt for the support. These soldiers had been wounded in the fighting against terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5vQWYzr5Qh