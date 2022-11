Odayaasha Cayr oo sheegay in wiilkooda Cali yare loo daayo Xilka uu hayo, sababtoo ah beelaha Sacad iyo Saleebaan ee Habar Gidir ayaa haya wasiirkii arimaha gudaha iyo taliyihii nabad sugidda. Halkaas ay dawladnimaddii Soomaaliya ku danbaysay

UPDATE: A group of elders from Eyr demands @AliYareAli to remain as the deputy mayor of Mogadishu and urges President Hassan Sheikh to let him continue his job as usual. They also warn against his removal from office. pic.twitter.com/85pCF1ub54