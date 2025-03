Wasiir ku xigeenka Wasaaradda Warfaafinta Soomaaliya Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Cadaala, oo ah gacanta labaad ee madaxweynaha Soomaaliya ayaa warbaahinta ka hor qirtay in dhul ay dawladdu leedahay kooxdoodu iibsadeen

Somalia's Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Cadaala, publicly addressed the media, revealing that public lands in Somalia had been illegally sold to businesses. After months of speculation, the truth has finally come to light. pic.twitter.com/A0MGZR882p