Madaxweyne Xasan Sheekh Oo La Kulmay Madaxweynaha Bangiga Adduunka

1/2 President Hassan Sheikh has met Mr. David R. Malpass, President of the @WorldBank, at the Bank’s HQ in Washington, DC. The President underscored Somalia’s commitment to completing the debt relief process, noting the need to align development projects with national priorities. pic.twitter.com/HpcF6NOyiG