Ciidamada difaaca Puntland oo maanta si buuxda ula wareegay Taliskii Argagixisada Daacish ee Gaatir-oodan
24th February 2025 admin Category :
Congratulations to Puntland's heroic defense forces for combating ISIS and removing the majority of them thus far!— Somalia (@kingofSomaliaa) February 23, 2025
In a short period of time, Puntland Defence was able to free numerous areas from the terrorist ISIS! pic.twitter.com/gJK67lqmgs
