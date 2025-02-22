Xildhibaanada Hawiye oo ku kala qaybsamay in degaanadooda Alshabaab haystaan iyo inay Dawladdu maamusho

The situation of the Somali Parliament today is such that government supporters, especially Ministers who are also parliamentarians, are being used to intimidate others, which, as you can see, has lowered the level in the parliaments. Moreover, they are unleashed like attack dogs… pic.twitter.com/7rA2oFm4pa